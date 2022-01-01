Omicron: How politics infested a virus





By Dakuku Peterside

CONTAINING the spread and impact of COVID-19 is a herculean task for Africa and African governments. It is even more challenging when Western countries and their allies deliberately conspire to allow politics and economic nationalism instead of science to define global response to a virus that we know little about.

Its origin, transmission and severity are still matters of contention among experts. From the day South African medical scientists raised the alarm about discovering the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Western world came out in full force to display its racist diplomacy against Africa. Critical thinking and scientific inquiry were jettisoned, and the new variant was inappropriately dubbed the “African COVID-19”.

Politics indeed plays a role in health affairs, but it should not define global response to an epidemic requiring an evidence-based response. Viruses do not know colour, creed, nationality or race.

As evidenced with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper