PROPHECY: Naira to rise again, a Governor ‘ll lose his seat through court order and what to expect in 2022 — Prophet Samuel





.

By prophet I.O Samuel

The general overseer of the Abuja based ministry, Shiloh word chapel, Prophet Ikechukwu Samuel, has reeled out the prophecy for 2022 in view. In a media chat he had with our correspondent earlier today at his Abuja office before he headed to prayer mountain he said:

” I have even prophesied most prophecies of 2022 in this year just like pope’s life and health etc, the American security state of emergency with medical challenges in the leadership and I see same in Nigeria let us pray for this, many airlines will pack up and many automobile companies will crash in few years starting from this year; I saw many banks in Africa and the western nations crashing; I saw strange signs in the sky that will surprise the entire world, watch out for a great climate change in the entire world.

.

Travelling documents are changing e.g. Passports and national identity for international trips; I saw naira coming back to gain value in a few months and so many…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper