PROPHECY: Naira to rise again, a Governor ‘ll lose his seat through court order and what to expect in 2022 — Prophet Samuel

By
Headliners
-
1


2022 prophecy

.Oyedepo

By prophet I.O Samuel

The general overseer of the Abuja based ministry, Shiloh word chapel, Prophet Ikechukwu Samuel, has reeled out the prophecy for 2022 in view. In a media chat he had with our correspondent earlier today at his Abuja office before he headed to prayer mountain he said:

” I have even prophesied most prophecies of 2022 in this year just like pope’s life and health etc, the American security state of emergency with medical challenges in the leadership and I see same in Nigeria let us pray for this, many airlines will pack up and many automobile companies will crash in few years starting from this year; I saw many banks in Africa and the western nations crashing; I saw strange signs in the sky that will surprise the entire world, watch out for a great climate change in the entire world.

.

Travelling documents are changing e.g. Passports and national identity for international trips; I saw naira coming back to gain value in a few months and so many…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

