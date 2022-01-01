Uniabuja promotes 118 staff





4 lecturers promoted to professorial status

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Governing Council of the University of Abuja has approved the promotion of 118 staff comprising 43 lecturers and 75 non-teaching staff.

A breakdown of the list shows that four of the academic staff were promoted to the rank of professor; 10 others were promoted to the rank of Associate Professor; 19 promoted to the position of senior lecturer; 4 to lecturer 1, and 6 to lecturer II.

A statement by Dr Habib Yakoob,Head, Information and University Relations,said,”The approval of the promotion was given at the 91st Regular Meeting of Council held on 2nd and 3rd December 2021.”

