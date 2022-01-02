2022 Budget: There won’t be crisis between executive and legislature — PRESIDENCY





—Gives reasons why Buhari signed Appropriation Bill into law despite insertion of 6,576 projects by NASS

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Presidency last night said that the concerns raised by President Muhammadu Buhari that about 6,576 new projects were inserted in the Appropriation Bill signed into law on Friday did not in any way suggest that there was crisis between the executive and the legislature.

President Buhari had on Friday said that the cuts in the provisions for several projects by the National Assembly may render the projects unimplementable or set back their completion, especially some of this Administration’s strategic capital projects.

He said, “The changes to the original Executive proposal are in the form of new insertions, outright removals, reductions and/or increases in the amounts allocated to projects.

‘‘Provisions made for as many as 10,733 projects were reduced while 6,576 new projects were introduced into the budget by the National…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper