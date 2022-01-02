2022: expect more robust representation, actualization of bills others, Ereyitomi assures Constituents





Ereyitomi

As the world crossed over into the year 2022, the Member Federal House of Representatives, representing Warri Federal Constituency, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has promised to give more robust and quality representation as well attract what’s due to Warri federal constituency to it.

Ereyitomi gave the assurance in his year 2022 new year message to Warri federal constituency Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Warri as part of activities to kick start the year, Chief Ereyitomi reiterated his determination to continue delivering dividend of democracy to the three Warri LGAs for the betterment of the federal constituency.

While acknowledging the support of the people of the federal constituency, Hon. Ereyitomi assures of actualization of bills presented in their various stages into becoming law and assented to by Mr. President, he noted that more Bills, motions to give Warri South, Warri North…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper