2022: Tinubu, Adeboye, Gbajabiamila, Fashola, others pray for Lagos, Nigeria





Bola Tinubu

.As Sanwo-Olu assures to complete massive infrastructural projects in 2022

.Says 4th Mainland Bridge project award at final stage

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and former Governor of Lagos State, and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Sunday, led other personalities to pray for Lagos and Nigeria at large.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the process for the award of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge construction is at final stage.

Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this on Sunday, at the 2022 Annual Thanksgiving Service, themed: “Songs of Thanksgiving,” held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. The event was also attended by Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Femi Hamzat.

Every year since 2000, the Lagos…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper