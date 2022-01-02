2023: 57 Yoruba groups meet in Lagos over Tinubu, Osinbajo, Fayemi





•Warn against multiple S/West aspirants, vow to support a pro-restructuring contender

57 Yoruba groups met in Lagos with a resolve to mobilise the S/West for a pro-restructuring presidential candidate in 2023.

The groups said the people of the South-West will take over the campaign, own the process and ensure the region’s bloc vote like never before.

“We want this election to be different. The campaign will not be by money bags but by the masses, from home to home, street to street and valleys to mountains. Our people will speak with one voice this time” the groups said.

They vowed to ensure that the 2023 presidential election produces a candidate that will restructure the country and resolve the lingering National Question irrespective of political platform.

