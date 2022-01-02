Boko Haram: Schools, market at Damasak in Borno reopened after 7 years as Army hosts WASA





By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

There was celebration’s galore for thousands of people of Damasak in northern Borno when the 5 Brigade Nigerian Army hosted the West African Social Activities popularly known as WASA for the first time ever in the town, which was once overrun by Boko Haram but recaptured by troops.

The WASA is a Nigerian Army tradition, held annually and aimed at showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the tribes from different parts of the country where the personnel of the Nigerian Army come from.

Recall that Damasak town was two weeks ago enveloped with jubilation when the Nigerian Army re-opened the major/international market that provides sources of living for thousands of the residents of the area who are mostly into farming and trading.

Speaking during the 2021 WASA, the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General SS Tilawan, whom the crowd had nicknamed and called ‘The Lion’, expressed his joy at the breakthrough event, and the continuous improvement…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper