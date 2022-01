Olubadan

By Sola Isola – Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji is dead.

It was gathered that the 93-years-old monarch passed away in the early hours of Sunday at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Oba Adetunji was crowned the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan following his coronation on March 4, 2016.

Details later…

