COVID-19: Presidency to test all visitors to Villa





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

INDICATIONS emerged Sunday that the presidency has put in place a policy that Governors, VIPs and other visitors to the Presidential Villa, Abuja will be required to take a rapid COVID-19 test before they would be allowed into the seat of power, either to visit the President or any other official.

This, it was gathered, became the new regulation for gaining access into the Villa as a result of the global spike in the rate of the virus’ infection, especially the Omicron variant, and the recent development in the Villa, which saw some officials and aides of the President testing positive for COVID-19.

Recall that a number of close aides of President Muhammadu Buhari, including his Senior Special Assistant on Media Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, had tested positive to the virus and had gone on self-isolation for treatment.

However, the new regulation, according to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper