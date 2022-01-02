FG called to set up proprietary firms to boost Forex Trading in Nigeria





By Cynthia Alo

The Federal Government has been urged to be innovative with youth focused schemes aimed at lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Habby Forex Academy, Damilare Ogundare,the federal government needs to create proprietary firms through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to support profitable forex traders to deepen the sector for job creation.

According to him, forex trading is getting enormous in Nigeria but Nigeria needs proprietary firms as most of the proprietary firms are foreign owned.

Ogundare who disclosed this recently in Lagos during the launch of the book titled: “Breaking The Economic Mist As A Nigeria Youth” said, “Government can help Nigerians by providing resources or proprietary firms to support any profitable trader in forex trading. ‘’The proprietary firms in the system at the moment are foreign firms; however, the government can support more local based proprietary firms to grow the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper