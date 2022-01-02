Forex: ABCON asks CBN to de-risk BDCs operations to receive diaspora remittances





By Peter Egwuatu

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), an umbrella body for over 5,3000 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-licenced Bureaux De Change (BDCs) has urged the apex bank to de-risk BDCs operations to allow operators receive diaspora remittances in 2022.

In a statement released at the weekend, ABCON President, Alhaji (Dr) Aminu Gwadabe said the BDC sector is becoming comatose since July 2021 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting where the CBN suspended weekly dollar interventions to BDCs.

He said that while BDCs are licensed to offer retail, across the counter foreign exchange transactions, they equally contribute to Nigeria’s economic development.

The BDCs, he added are ensuring order and confidence in the forex market, providing data for monetary policy, channels for CBN Intervention in retail forex market and creation of over 15,000 jobs, among others.

According to Gwadabe, over N1 trillion annual transaction volume by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper