Former guber aspirants, PLASU lecturer kidnapped in Plateau

A former governorship aspirant in Plateau State, Kemi Nicholas Nshe, has been kidnapped.

Nshe, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, who aspired to govern the State in 2019 was before then, the Chairman of Shendam local government area and the ALGON Chairman in the State.

He was kidnapped in Shendam on Saturday, alongside a lecturer with the Plateau State University, PLASU, Dr. Monday Hassan.

Dr. Hassan from the Department of Political Science was formerly a staff of the National Orientation Agency, NOA before he joined the service of PLASU and was recently elected as the ASUU Chairman of the institution.

Shendam, the headquarters of Plateau South senatorial zone is also the home Council of the State Governor, Simon Lalong.

The abduction of Nshe and Hassan came about a week after the abduction of the Sum Pyem, Charles Mato Dakat at his palace in Gindiri, Mangu local government area of the State.

