From Street to Stardom: Untold story of Salesian’s Bosco Boys





Sessions at the Bosco Boys Home

By Prisca Sam-Duru

You do not even need to be deliberate about looking out to identify street children in a place such as Oshodi, Lagos, for instance, before noticing them. They are all over every nook and cranny of Nigeria and easily identifiable; dirty, from head to toe and with mien that says a lot about substance abuse.

These children sleep mostly in motor parks and under bridges not just in Lagos State but in cities across the country. And to survive? Few among them do menial jobs such as helping people carry loads during the day.

Many others peddle drugs, pick pockets, snatch ladies hand bags and then, turn to real robbers at night. These set of children, whose numbers are in millions, are growing rapidly such that without being adequately checked, will explode as a time-bomb and the impact will be devastating.

While surviving in the streets, their lives are also in danger as they are exposed to ritual killings, accidents, mob…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper