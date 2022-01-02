Lekan Balogun: The man who will be king





By Adeola Badru

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Lekan Balogun, former lawmaker remains the most senior chief from the two ruling chieftaincy lines, Egbe Agba (civil) and Balogun (military) that produce successors to the throne in the state.

Balogun, who represented the state at the red chamber, senate, and celebrated his 79th birthday last October, is statutorily the next person to occupy the Olubadan stool.

He reconciled with the late Oba Adetunji, less than three years ago following his installation by former Oyo State governor, late Abiola Ajimobi, as king in Oyo.

Balogun, a renowned technocrat, politician, and author started his primary education at CAC Modern School, Anlugbua, and lived with one of his brothers, late Hamzat Balogun, who was a civil servant but was studying privately for the General Certificate of Education, Ordinary Level ( GCE O’L).

While he was also subscribing to Rapid Result College in the UK to enhance his performance in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper