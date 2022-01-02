National Assembly’s pro-democracy acts





THE Senate and the House of Representatives now appear more pro-people in some of their recent actions. The big, pleasant surprise came from the Senate whose President, Ahmed Lawan, had acted as an unapologetic rubberstamp of the Presidency.

The Senate’s recent indictment of the Police, Attorney-General of the Federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, whose agents had participated in the illegal assault on the home of Justice Mary Odili, was a pleasant surprise to many more so as Lawan presided over the session and made little effort to block the resolution.

The final passage of two important aspects of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill has gone down well in the polity because our federal lawmakers have finally acquiesced to the will of the people. The first is the permission of a free hand for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to transmit results electronically from the polling units in future elections.

Nigerians had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper