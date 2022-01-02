Never out of mind: Maryam Babangida (1948-2009)





By Dele Sobowale

“All of us are not born great; with silver spoons in our mouths and gold slippers on our feet. Some of us are born short; short of hope, short of opportunity, abandoned, neglected, homeless, motherless, teeth crooked, eyes tangled, dream busted. But, somebody has got to measure their greatness, not by leaping up, but by reaching back and reaching out, and loving and caring and sharing” -Rev. Jesse Jackson, 1992,VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ, p 81.

Last Sunday was the twelfth anniversary of the departure of Her Excellency, Mrs Mariam Babangida (nee Odogwu), from us. I personally think that it is only appropriate to remember the role played by the one I call the First of all First Ladies when compared with others who have occupied the same position since then. My reference point is the impact each of our First Ladies have made on the lives of the poorest group of Nigerians – the rural poor women.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper