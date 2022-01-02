Olubadan: South-West Governors mourn, describe him as a valuable asset to entire Yoruba race





— His transition, another tragedy in Yorubaland after Soun of Ogbomoso

Dayo Johnson Akure

The South West Governors have mourned the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba

Saliu Akanmu Adetunji describes him as a valuable asset not only to the people of Ibadan but to the entire Yoruba race.

Chairman of the governors’ forum and the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in a statement in Akure said the governors received the news of the transition of the monarch with rude shock

The statement issued and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde said that ” despite the Olubadan’s old age, he was a valuable asset, not only to the people of Ibadan but to the entire Yoruba race.

Akeredolu who condoled with the Government and good people of Oyo state particularly indigenes of Ibadan noted that the late monarch did his best for the development of Ibadan land.

“Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji was, undoubtedly, committed to the progress and peace…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper