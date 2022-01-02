Olubadan: Yoruba land has lost a mature, peaceful monarch ― Gani Adams





Late Olubadan

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday, described the death of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji as a huge loss, saying the demise of the first class monarch has robbed Nigeria and Yoruba land of a mature and peaceful monarch.

Aare Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, expressed shock at the news, saying the late Oba was mostly loved by sons and daughters of Ibadanland, having the most peaceful reign in Ibadan in recent times.

He said: “I feel bad at the news of Kabiesi’s death, however, I am happy he died a hero.

“The late Oba Adetunji, in his life, brought immense development to Ibadanland.He was very mature, pleasant and peaceful.

“The late Olubadan was never controversial. He was among the prominent Obas that graced my installation ceremony as the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland in Oyo, in January 2018.

“And he had a robust relationship with the Alaafin of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper