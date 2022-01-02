Teruke raises the alarm over fake news, threatens legal action





Dr. Jim Omaraye

Teruke International, manufacturers of Teruke Foods, has raised the alarm over what its management described as attempts by unscrupulous characters to damage the reputation of the food products giant through fake news.

Speaking with newsmen, the company’s CEO, Dr. Jim Omaraye, said: “Our attention has been drawn to some online publications claiming that our products are produced, licensed, and imported from China.

This is massive misinformation and an attempt to embarrass the management of Teruke International and smear our reputation as a fast-growing force in the Nigerian economy’s food sector, a reputation we have garnered through many years of hard work, dedication and contribution to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.”

According to him, “the management of Teruke International Co. Ltd wishes to state unequivocally that these reports are fake news and should be disregarded.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper