Abia APC Crisis: More party chieftains defect to Emenike group

Three members of the former executive committee of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Abia State, led by Chief Donatus Nwankpa, have joined the mainstream Chief Ikechi Emenike leadership recognised by the national leadership of the party.

Recall that the Abia APC had been divided between the Emenike group and the faction led former state Chairman, Nwankpa.

The Nwankpa faction, which comprise Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Nkechi Nwaogu, Chris Adighije as well as Prince Ben Apugo, Ben Kalu, Acho Obioma, among others, did not participate in the congress which produced Deacon Enyinnaya Harbour as state chairman of the party.

However, in a joint statement, Benedict Godson (former state Publicity Secretary); Chief Obi Aham (former state Organising Secretary) and Menyechi Onuoha, who belonged to the Nwankpa faction, said they have joined the Emenike leadership of the party.

It read: “This is to inform…





