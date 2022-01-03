Asiwaju Tinubu Condoles Makinde, Ibadan Indigenes over Olubadan’s Transition





Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday expressed sadness over the death of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Adetunji Saliu, Aje Ogungunniso I, saying coming shortly after the death of another top ranking traditional ruler in Yorubaland and precisely in Oyo State, it’s a big loss for the state and Yoruba race.

He described the late Oba Adetunji whom he said he had a personal relationship with as “humble, humane, mature, calm and decent, always a symbol of unruffled dignity.”

In a condolence message released by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I received the news of the transition of highly-referred royal father, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Adetunji Saliu, Aje Ogungunniso I, with sadness. Kabiyesi passed on at a ripe age of 93, which we are extremely grateful to God for. But this demise has robbed us of his wisdom and wise counseling. He never withheld his deep insights and rich…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper