Crackdown on illegal financial services providers underway





By Cynthia Alo

Amidst the boom being recorded in the online financial services industry championed by financial technology companies, Fintechs, the Federal Government may be on the way to limiting activities to only those licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Presently, most of the operators are not regulated by any government authority and they engage in activities ranging from savings to lending as well as micro-investments and digital currency trading.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says the joint committee tackling violation of consumer rights in the money lending industry will shut down the illegal businesses.

Giving this indication, the Chief executive officer of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Abuja on Sunday that the committee would commence operation soon.

The joint committee is made up of representatives from FCCPC, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Economic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper