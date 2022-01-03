Igbo group kicks against skewed INEC Commissioner’s nomination





.

By Dennis Agbo

The Igbo Political Progressive Union, IPPU, has raised serious objection against the nomination of Mr Nnmadi Okeagu to replace Prof. Okechukwu Ibeano, the outgone Commissioner who represented Enugu/Anambra/ Ebonyi states in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The group said that Okeagu hailed from Imo state that already has an INEC representative in the person of Mr Festus Okoye that represents Abia/Imo/Benue states in the Commission.

The Igbo Political Progressive Union, therefore, noted that if Mr Okeagu is allowed to pass through in the nomination, the Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi sub-group would be greatly disadvantaged and obstructed from representation in INEC.

Chairman of IPPU, Barrister John Nwobodo and the Secretary, Engr. Ifeanyi Ozigbo in a statement jointly issued in Enugu, on Monday, said that it behoves President Muhammadu Buhari in performing his constitutional mandate, not only to appoint men and women of proven…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper