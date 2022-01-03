New Year message: 2022 a year for rebranded Cross River – Senator Onor





By Dapo Akinrefon

The lawmaker representing Cross River Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Sandy Onor has urged the people of Cross River State to be upbeat and work in unison for the birth of a new State.

The senator, who is a frontline aspirant for the governorship seat of the state, in his New Year message to the people of the state, said that he was anxiously waiting to see a new cross River where the state would regain its pride of place in all ramifications.

He said that it was necessary for every citizen and residents to take decisive and deliberate steps towards the project of rebranding Cross River.

He also disclosed that he has already consulted virtually all the 18 local government chapters of the PDP said civil servants, public servants, politicians, religious leaders and all stakeholders must turn a leaf as the state gets ready to witness a total turn-around.

The statement reads: “Fellow Cross Riverians, it is a bright new…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper