Olubadan, A progressive ruler who brought progress, stability to Ibadan — ACF

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has eulogized late Olubadan, Saliu Adetunji and described him as a very progressive traditional ruler who brought progress and stability to Ibadan.

Chief Audu Ogbeh, the National Chairman of ACF, said in a statement that “the respected traditional ruler left us to join his ancestors on Sunday 2nd January 2022.”

“At the ACF we considered the late Olubadan as a very progressive traditional ruler who brought progress and stability to Ibadan, the headquarters of the defunct Western Region and a very powerful stool in Yoruba land. It did this in a period of five years in office.”

“Ibadan is a traditional Yoruba town which has grown to accommodate the diverse ethnic groups in Nigeria.

It has a pan Nigeria spirit fostered and nurtured by good men such as Olubadan Adetunji.”

“We mourn his departure because Nigeria has a lot to learn from him. If he had lived on, we would have benefitted much more from his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper