Tofa, a man of many parts, national politician, community leader — ACF





.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum ( ACF) has expressed sadness over the death of one of the founding members of the Forum; Alhaji Bashir Tofa.

Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum, said in a statement that Alhaji Bashir Tofa was a successful businessman from Kano State and one of those who invested their time, energy and money during the formative stages of the ACF.

“Having laid the foundation of the Forum, he preferred to stay at the back and play an advisory role in the affairs of the ACF.

We are happy to say that up to his death, he identified with the ideals with which the ACF was founded.”

“Bashir Tofa was a man of many parts. Sometimes a national politician, community leader or an international businessman.

His participation in the 1993 presidential election as the candidate of the NRC overshadowed all other things he did. Maybe because Moshood Abiola was involved or because it was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper