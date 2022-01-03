Union Bank’s Edu360 partners Kucheza Gaming to solve social issues





Union Bank of Nigeria

By Peter Egwuatu

For the second consecutive year, Union Bank Nigeria Plc, through its education platform, Edu360, has partnered with foremost gaming company Kucheza, to organise another edition of the MoboGame Jam as part of its efforts to address social issues and bridge the digital skills gap within the educational system.

Also supported by UK-based Digital Schoolhouse, MoboGame Jam is an annual game-making competition which sees young innovators between the ages of 8-18 from Nigeria and the UK going head-to-head to create games that solve pressing social issues.

The goal of the challenge is to promote gaming as a tool to harness the power of creativity and imagination of young people, while bridging the digital skills gap within our educational system.

Last year’s edition, tagged ‘Future on Tap’, received over 1,000 submissions of game prototypes that explored…





