Vehicles prepared, as Zamfara criminal, Turji, set to release 52 victims, ready for peace talks





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Barely a day after N igerian fighter jets were reported to have bombed and killed bandits, including two of their leaders in Zamfara forests, another notorious bandits kingpin, Bello Turji, has reportedly released 52 kidnapped victims.

He said he was willing to lay down arms and be a peaceful citizen.

Locals said the 52 victims, who regained freedom on Monday, had been in a den under the control of Turji for long.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill 8, kidnap 18 others in Kaduna villages

Releasing the victims, according to a source, was as a result of the dialogue with the bandits kingpin and local authorities in Zamfara State.

The source said: “Turji is mastermind of killings and kidnappings in Shinkafi, Sabon Birni, Isah, in Zamfara and Sokoto states.

“He wrote Shinkafi Emirate Council last year that he was ready to embrace peace and stop banditry.

“The 52 men and women are currently being moved from the forest to an agreed spot where…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper