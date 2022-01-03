Welcome to make or break year





By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Editor

If 2021 was the most harrowing year in Nigeria, 2022 may be too dicey.

Never in recent history had so much uncertainty hung over the nation’s future.

But for hope and faith, none would have welcomed the New Year with smiles.

Reasons lie in the distressing experience last year was and the doubts over the unlikeliness of a different year.

In the last 366 days, in key areas, especially security and economy, it was stumbling and falling for Africa’s most populous nation.

The aftermath saw over 2,287 persons murdered as of the third quarter last year by non-state actors.

It was a year that left the populace at the mercy of violent non-state elements, who now share certain monopolies with government.

Even for newsmen who tallied the number of daily deaths and observed the speed with which the society moved on with each set of killings, it wasn’t an easy call.

At the same time, millions sank deeper into poverty.

President…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper