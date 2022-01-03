Wike condemns bandits attacks in Sokoto





By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has wept over bandits attacks in Sokoto State, commiserating with the government and the Sultan for the unwarranted killing of innocent citizens.

Wike condemned the recent spate of killings in Sokoto, saying that the government and people of Rivers State consider the dastardly activities of rampaging bandits as barbaric.

The governor according to a statement in Port Harcourt by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, spoke when he and the Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal paid a courtesy call on His eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto in his palace over the weekend.

Wike expressed dismay over the wanton killing of innocent citizens by bandits in Sokoto and other parts of the country.

He said: “We have had a long-standing relationship and so the people of Rivers State have told me to commiserate with you and the people of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper