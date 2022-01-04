2023 Presidential Election: APC wooing Goodluck Jonathan, says PDP





File: Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan(right) and President Muhammadu Buhari during a recent closed-door meeting in Abuja.

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was wooing former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

PDP made the revelation while reacting to insinuation that Jonathan would soon join APC.

Stakeholders from the South have said if Jonathan joins APC, it would not only tarnish his legacy, but would affect the chances of a President from the South staying beyond 2027, in the event that Jonathan falls for the bait and wins at the poll.

However, spokesman of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, in a chat with Vanguard, dismissed speculations linking Jonathan to the APC.

READ ALSO: 2023: Why speculations of Jonathan joining APC won’t end soon

While admitting that the former President had indeed been absent in PDP events in recent times,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper