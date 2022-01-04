ABCON lobbies CBN to de-risk BDCs for diaspora remittances





By Peter Egwuatu

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), an umbrella body for over 5,3000 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-licenced Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators, has urged the apex bank, CBN to de-risk BDCs operations to enable them access foreign remittances in 2022 and beyond.

ABCON President, Alhaji (Dr) Aminu Gwadabe, said in a statement that the BDC sector is becoming comatose since July 2021 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting where the CBN suspended weekly dollar interventions to the BDCs.

He said that while BDCs are licensed to offer retail forex sales, across the counter forex transactions, they equally contribute to Nigeria’s economic development.

The BDCs, he added are ensuring order and confidence in the forex market, providing data for monetary policy, channels for CBN Intervention in Retail forex market and creation of over 15,000 jobs, among others.

According to Gwadabe, over N1 trillion annual transaction…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper