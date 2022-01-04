American-based Nigerian music executive, Akeju calls for unity amidst Ghana, Nigeria artistes feud





Us-based Nigerian music executive, Akeju Abass has reacted to recent rift between Nigerian and Ghanaian stars. Shatta Wale, during a live concert in Ghana accused Nigerian artistes of not loving and supporting them.

The rave rapper who filled Ghana’s biggest stadium at a concert recently, told his fans that he did not need any Nigerian artiste to fill stadiums in his home country.

The statement has stirred lots of controversy and reactions from Nigerians including some stars like Burna Boy, Olamide and many others.

Akeju, who recently launched Faces of Afrobeats, a campaign to celebrate African artists urged stars from both countries to look at the positive side of building peace and a united Africa.

“The recent rift between Ghanaian and Nigerian stars is really disappointing. Music is one of Africa’s biggest exports. We have international spotlight on us. This is time to preach peace and shouldn’t allow any form of disunity set in”, he said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper