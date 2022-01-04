Man, 41, arrested with fresh human parts in Lagos





*Says “ Cleric told me to get them for money rituals”

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man with fresh human parts, which included the wrists, heart and flesh, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

During interrogation, the 41-year-old suspect, Sikiru Kolawole, disclosed that the human parts were those of a male corpse exhumed from Sabo cemetery.

He further disclosed that an Islamic cleric, whose identity he did not reveal, told him to get the parts to prepare a sacrifice that would make him rich.

According to Kolawole, “ My business has not been moving. When I complained to a friend, he directed me to Alfa, who told me to get some human parts. Upon enquiry, I was told I could get fresh human parts at the cemetery.

“I went to Sabo cemetery, on Igbogbo road, Ikorodu, dug a fresh grave and severed the needed parts which were the heart, two wrists and flesh,…





