Police recover 109 anti-aircraft ammunition in Katsina





The police command in Katsina, says it recovered 109 Anti-Aircraft Ammunition (AA) and arrested 999 suspects in various operations across the state in 2021.

SP Gambo Isa, the spokesperson for the command, disclosed this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Katsina.

Isa said that the command also recovered various arms and ammunition during the period.

He listed some of the arms to include four GPMG, 44 AK-47 rifles, one LAR rifle, one G3 rifle, 20 locally made guns and 689 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Isa said that 1,243 domestic animals including 867 cows, 352 sheep, 24 goats and one donkey were also recovered.

“Some of the suspects include armed robbers, kidnappers, cattle rustlers among others, a total of 157 suspected armed robbers were arrested and 145 of the suspects were charged to court while the remaining 12 are under investigation.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper