Police rescue pregnant women, children, over 50 others from Zamfara bandits[photos]

The rescued kidnap victims.

The Zamfara State Police Command said, on Tuesday, that it has rescued 97 kidnap victims during the onslaught against bandits in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Elkanah, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Gusau.

He said the victims included seven pregnant women, 19 babies aged between two to seven months, and 16 children, aged two to seven years.

Elkanah said the landmark achievement were recorded by the joint Tactical operatives in Shinkafi and Tsafe LGAs of the state.

According to him, “the rescue followed an extensive pressure mounted as a result of the ongoing Military operation around the camp of a notorious bandit’s kingpin known as Bello Turji that covers Shinkafi, Zurmi and Birnin Magaji Local Government…





