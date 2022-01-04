Professor Bolaji Akinyemi at 80: Brilliant and magnificent





By Sylvester Monye

As Professor Akinwande Bolaji Akinyemi turns 80 today, 4th January, 2022, let us reflect on the life of this great African.

A few exceptional persons have had consequential influences on their countries. An even much rarer breed, supreme in their careers, powered by superlative brains and energy, gifted with insights of how to affect the present and make it beneficial to their race, have influenced whole continents.

Prof Bolaji Akinyemi, scholar, prolific author, essayist, diplomat, totally Nigerian and proud of it too, and remains optimistic that Nigeria has all the ingredients for greatness, and should arise from the gutter, and give Africa reasons to be proud, belongs to this latter group.

Not many people’s hopes would have been bolstered when in 1975 Gen. Murtala Muhammed appointed Akinyemi the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA).

Akinyemi was just 33 years old then and a…





