SEC insists on deadline for fund managers regulatory fees





By Peter Egwuatu

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC has disclosed that the deadline for payment of annul supervisory fee by fund manager remains due from the 1st January 2022 and full payment must be made on or before 31st January 2022.

This was contained in a circular released by the SEC at the weekend.

According to the SEC, “The Commission hereby draws the attention of all registered fund/portfolio managers to the SEC Rule on annual supervision fees for Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) and Regulatory Fees for Discretionary and Non-Discretionary Funds/Portfolios issued on January, 21 2021 and the amendment thereto issued on December 20, 2021, which provides that: payment for 2021 annual supervisory fee shall be based on the value of Net Asset Value (NAV) as at December 31st 2021.

According to the Circular, Annual Supervisory fee for Collective Investments Schemes (CIS) under Management shall be 0.2% of the Net Asset Value (NAV) of CIS under…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper