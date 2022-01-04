Stephanie, scoliosis patient seeks N10m for corrective surgery





By Gabriel Olawale

A single mother of two, Ms. Anson Vivan has appealed to the general public to assist in preventing her daughter, Geoffrey Stephanie from being paralysed.

According to medical doctors in an orthopedic hospital in Lagos, Stephanie is suffering from scoliosis and has got to the last stage and if nothing is done within six months, she would be paralysed.

A recent x-ray showed that the bone in her hips can no longer support her and she requires urgent surgery.

Vivian said her daughter’s predicament started 7 years ago when she observed that the girl was unable to stand properly.

Vivian who spoke to Good Health Weekly in tears said she and Stephanie have been to several hospitals in the hope of salvaging the situation but all efforts have proved abortive. At the end of it all, she was advised to fly Stephanie abroad for surgery.

“When I noticed that my daughter could not stand properly, I called her attention to the fact that she was bending…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper