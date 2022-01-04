UNIOSUN appoints Professor Adebooye as 4th substantive Vice-Chancellor





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Governing Council, Osun State University, Osogbo on Monday announced the appointment of Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye as the 4th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning by the school’s Public Relations Officer, Adesoji Ademola, Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, Mallam Yusuf Alli, understand, disclosed that Professor Adebooye was appointed after the approval of the Visitor, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The University former Vice-Chancellor, Professor Labo Popoola completed his tenure on November 5, 2021, after which Professor Afeez Bello as the acting Vice-Chancellor following litigation against the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor.

While announcing the 4th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University, the Council Chairman, commended the Visitor and Governor of the state for his consistent support which has made the University one of the fastest-growing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper