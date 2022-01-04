We’re worried about mere 5,000MW of electricity — FG





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, has said that the Muhammadu Buhari administration was worried about power generation hovering around 5,000MW.

He said efforts were on to increase it to 7,000Mw, then 11,000MW before finally reaching 25,000Mw in a few years time.

According to him, the 215Mw Kudenda power station in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, which has reached 80% completion, will be completed soon.

He noted that the turbine power station, which was designed to use both gas and diesel, was initiated by late President Umaru Yar’ Adua but started by former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan only to be abandoned by that government in the twilight of it’s administration despite nearing completion.

The Minister spoke during an inspection tour of the facility in the company of Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state on Tuesday.

He said: “Present administration is worried about the power generation hovering…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper