2023: Isoko insists on Delta South senatorial seat

Isoko Development Union, IDU, has reiterated the resolve of the Isoko nation to settle for the Delta South senatorial position in the 2023 general election.

President General of the apex socio-cultural organization, Prof. Chris Akpotu who made this position known at Oleh in an interaction with newsmen during a meeting of the union, urged other ethnic groups to give room for the Isoko nation to produce the next senator for the district.

“When we look at the political configuration, the sharing of offices over time, I think what we want to realistically drive at is a Senatorial seat. Isoko people are qualified to have the Senatorial seat.

“You can imagine the last time an Isoko man came close to being a senator was far back in 1999 to 2003 and since then we have not been found at level anymore.

