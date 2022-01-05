Anambra creates fishery village, sets up agency to drive initiative





By Godwin Oritse

THE Anambra State Government has commenced moves to create a fishery village just as it has also set up the Anambra State Fisheries and Aquaculture Business Agency, FABDA, with a view to tapping the huge revenue projection from its investment in the fishery sub-sector.

Speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report at the recently concluded conference of the Chartered Institute of Transportation Administration in Nigeria, CIOTA, held in Abuja, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FABDA, Emeka Iloghal, said that the fisheries and aquaculture sector has immense revenue potential that is yet untapped adding that there is a huge gap between demand and production.

Iloghalu also said that the Pilot Fish Production Village Franchise Projects being built in the three Senatorial Zones of the state is a creative move in line with the strategies for realizing the state…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper