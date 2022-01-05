APC Crisis: Buni reconciles Gombe gov with Goje





From left— Buni, Yahaya and Goje.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni has reconciled his Gombe state counterpart, Alhaji Mohammed Yahaya with a former governor of the state Senator Mohammed Goje.

Director General, Press and Media Affairs to Buni, Mr Mamman Mohammed disclosed this in a statement issued after the reconciliation meeting in Abuja.

The meeting, chaired by Governor Buni, also had in attendance the party’s National Reconciliation Committee Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and a member of the Committee, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The Gombe state political gladiators were meeting for the first time after a political clash in the state last year.

“The successful reconciliation has further stamped the authority of the party on the state,” Governor Buni was quoted…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper