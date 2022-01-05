Budget 2022: FG to spend N12bn on NYSC members’ kits, transport, food





By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The Federal Government has earmarked a total of N12.17bn for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members’ kits, transport and feeding allowance in the 2022 Appropriation Law.

According to the breakdown of the bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari last week, the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development will also purchase corps members’ sleep and safety materials for N160,460,000; the procurement of double bunk beds, mattresses and life jackets by the NYSC Headquarters is put at N98,880,000, N39,480,000 and N22,100,000 respectively.

The NYSC will spend N250,149,464 on construction and provision of office buildings while the authorities earmarked N71,012,197 to purchase field camping materials and supplies.

Also, the NYSC, according to the breakdown, will purchase security equipment for N22,100,000 and printing of both security and non-security documents to cost…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper