COVID-19: ABUAD herbal drug to the rescue, 19 patients healed





Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The efficacy of the herbal drug to combat Covid-19 developed by Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) has been put to test as 19 patients of the dreaded disease have recovered through the usage of the drug.

The founder of the University, Aare Afe Babalola who made the revelation said the number of those healed by the herbal drug are increasing by the day since its approval a few weeks ago by the National Agency for Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Babalola noted that the research department of the university over the years has been churning out meaning new discoveries aimed at solving

the socio-economic problems of the country.

Babalola who said this in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Tuesday during a ceremony commemorating the 12th anniversary of the establishment of ABUAD, added that he conceived the institution in 2010 to contribute to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper