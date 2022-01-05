Crack in Apostolic Church Mission over election of new President





By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Trouble is brewing in the Apostolic Christian Church Mission, ACCM, with its national headquarters at 34 Omuma Road, Aba, Abia State, over the installation of a new President.

Vanguard gathered that contrary to the Constitution of the Church, two Apostles and the surviving members of the Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Church are set to install a new President of the Church after the death of the immediate past President, Rev. Apostle John Alozie Nwugbor, on October 26,2021.

It was further gathered that the two apostles have fixed January 7 as the date to hold a convention to install a new president before the burial of the late president without the BoT of the Church duly constituted in accordance with the Constitution.

Dissatisfied with the action of the Apostles, the laity of the Church has filed a suit at an Abia State High Court sitting in Aba.

The suit is praying for an injunction restraining the Apostles from installing a new…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper