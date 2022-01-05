Delta councillor saves monthly salary, builds public water project for constituents





•It’s a challenge to all councillors — Hon. Sinebe

•I knew the sufferings of my people — Hon. Daye

By Chancel Sunday, PATANI

THE councillor representing Patani Ward 6, Ekise Quarters, in Patani Local Government Area of Delta State, Hon. Daye Ekiseh, has built a public water project for his constituents with monthly savings from his salary.

Ekiseh, who presented the project to his constituents during its commissioning/handover ceremony last week at Patani, said he was pained seeing old men and women going to the river to fetch water for domestic use.

He said: “I know the pains my constituents go through to get water for domestic consumption. They have to go to the river, both young and old, to fetch water from River Forcados; a tributary of River Niger, for domestic use, which itself is not clean. I was born in the creek of Bomadi and I saw that this problem of potable water is a big challenge in the riverine area.

“So, when I was elected, I…





