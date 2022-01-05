I hope to see him in my lifetime — Abdul Mutallab, billionaire father of jailed ‘Underwear Bomber’ Farouk





Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab

His jailed son, Farouk.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Billionaire businessman, Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab, the 81-year-old father of Farouk Abdul Mutallab, who is serving a life sentence in a US prison for terrorism, has said that he hopes is to see his son again in his lifetime.

Umar Farouk Abdul Mutallab, born December 22, 1986, is popularly referred to as the “Underwear Bomber” or “Christmas Bomber”.

At the age of 23, he attempted to detonate plastic explosives hidden in his underwear aboard Northwest Airlines Flight 253, en route from Amsterdam to Detroit, Michigan, on Christmas Day, 2009.

In an interview monitored by Vanguard on Wednesday, Umaru Abdul Mutallab while answering a question on whether he was in touch with his son, said: “Yes, he phone us, sometimes two times, sometimes three times in a month.

“We cannot phone…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper